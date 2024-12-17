Garrison reaches out to post community

Photo By Robert Timmons | Soldiers listen as Michelle Walker speaks about the Protestant Women of the Chapel...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Soldiers listen as Michelle Walker speaks about the Protestant Women of the Chapel during the Community Information Exchange held Dec. 13 in the 1917 Club at Fort Jackson. Fort Jackson leadership conducts the quarterly meetings where organizations and directorates from across the installation provide updates on new and existing programs, projects and events. see less | View Image Page

Fort Jackson uses many avenues to help inform the community.

One way this is done is through quarterly Community Information Exchanges, such as the one held Dec. 13 at the 1917 Club on post.



“Our goal is to provide as much information in many ways so that you can find out what’s going on Fort Jackson and the good things that are happening here. So, you would have opportunities to participate,” said Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander.



“This is just one of those forums that we provide,” he added. “We are going to share some upcoming events for this quarter and talk about some of the success we had since the last CIE.”



There were representatives of garrison directorates and Partners in Excellence ready to provide the post with information about upcoming events.



The CIEs are also live streamed so those who could not participate could watch at their leisure.



Among the updates provided were facility holiday hours for such places as the Commissary and the Post Office.



Timothy Jones with the Army Substance Abuse Program spoke about the Drugged and Drunken Driving awareness campaign.



“This is to remind the Fort Jackson community that we want to protect the things you value,” he said. “Sometimes during the holiday season, the best gift is coming home. Sometimes when we aren’t with family or close friends the holidays can be hard. We want you to know you are not alone.



The 988 number is always available. We want you to reach out and connect.”



Jones also spoke about the upcoming Community Strength and Themes Assessment that is coming in January.



“This assessment allows the Fort Jackson community to send their opinions to our leadership to help shape policies and programs,” he said. “We need your involvement to make us successful.”



The top issues in the CSTA will be brought to the installation’s senior commanders and become priorities for the Community Health Promotion Council.



Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, Family members and retirees can take the online survey that runs between Jan. 2 to March 31.



The entire video can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/USArmyGarrisonFortJackson/videos/587529583919580.



“We had 12,000 views of the video from the last CIE,” Hickman said. “Our audience is out there and we will continue to providing the information and push it out to the community.”



If viewers have questions they can leave comments on the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Jackson Facebook page.