The 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, announced on Dec. 17, 2024 the selection of Senior Airman Haley Onken, Tech. Elizabeth Rodas, Master Sgt. Andrew Jenkins, and Capt. Dylan Staples as the Wing’s 2024 Airmen of the Year. Each year, Airmen from around the Air Force are selected to represent their commands as part of the annual Airmen of the Year recognition program. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 14:53
|Photo ID:
|8807839
|VIRIN:
|241218-Z-AL667-1001
|Resolution:
|9600x2400
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 132d Wing announces 2024 Airman of the Year winners, by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
132d Wing announces 2024 Airman of the Year winners
No keywords found.