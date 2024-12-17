132d Wing announces 2024 Airman of the Year winners

Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Kelly | The 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, announced on Dec. 17, 2024 the selection of...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Kelly | The 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, announced on Dec. 17, 2024 the selection of Senior Airman Haley Onken, Tech. Elizabeth Rodas, Master Sgt. Andrew Jenkins, and Capt. Dylan Staples as the Wing’s 2024 Airmen of the Year. Each year, Airmen from around the Air Force are selected to represent their commands as part of the annual Airmen of the Year recognition program. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Master Sgt. Michael J. Kelly) see less | View Image Page

The 132d Wing, Iowa Air National Guard, announced on Dec. 17, 2024 the selection of Senior Airman Haley Onken, Tech. Elizabeth Rodas, Master Sgt. Andrew Jenkins, and Capt. Dylan Staples as the Wing’s 2024 Airmen of the Year.



The 132d Airmen were selected from a wide array of nominees, each in their respective categories including the Airmen category, Non-Commissioned Officer, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer, and Company Grade Officer categories.



Senior Airman Haley Onken was selected as 132d Wing’s 2024 Airman of the Year for the junior-enlisted category. Onken is a traditional guard member who works as a materiel management specialist in the 132d Logistics Readiness Squadron. Onken is a student at the Iowa State University where she plans to graduate with a veterinarian degree.



Tech. Sgt. Elizebeth Rodas is the recipient of the 132d’s Airmen of the year in the NCO category for 2024. Rodas joined the 132d Wing in 2009 and works full time as a Financial Management Analyst as part of the 132d Comptroller Flight.



Master Sgt. Andrew Jenkins was selected as the 132d’s 2024 Senior NCO of the Year. Jenkins works in the 132d Operations Support Squadron as the Information System Security Manager. Jenkins is a prior munitions troop who just reached 20 years of service this summer.



Senior Master Sgt. Emily Hartman was selected as the 132d’s 2024 First Sergeant of the Year. Hartman serves as the 132d Wing First Sergeant. Hartman has over 20 years of service and is a substitute teacher in South Carolina.



Capt. Dylan Staples was selected as the 132d’s 2024 Company Grade Officer of the Year. Staples assumed command of the 132d Communications Squadron in November after returning from several tours of duty in Germany and Washington D.C.



Each year, Airmen from around the Air Force are selected to represent their commands as part of the annual Airmen of the Year recognition program.



Air National Guard nominees are first selected from their Wing, then an individual from each category is put forward from each state and region. Eventually only four submission packages from the 54 states and territories are selected as Airmen of the Year by the Air National Guard.



These Airmen are selected and honored from among 94,000 enlisted members in the ANG based on superior leadership, job performance and personal achievements.