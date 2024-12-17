NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241212-N-GB257-1035 N. Charleston, SC (December 12, 2024) Leaders from Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic served as primary contributors during the 2024 Eastern Defense Summit on Dec. 11-12 to help the defense industry better understand the technical challenges and threats the Navy is facing. Sponsored by the Charleston Defense Contractors Association, this year’s Eastern Defense Summit saw more than 2,000 people and 150 vendors engaged in tech-based panel discussions, breakout sessions, STEM demonstrations and exhibit hall collaboration at the Charleston Area Convention Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger)