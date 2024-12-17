Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit [Image 39 of 40]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit

    N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Joseph Bullinger 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    241212-N-GB257-1035 N. Charleston, SC (December 12, 2024) Leaders from Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic served as primary contributors during the 2024 Eastern Defense Summit on Dec. 11-12 to help the defense industry better understand the technical challenges and threats the Navy is facing. Sponsored by the Charleston Defense Contractors Association, this year’s Eastern Defense Summit saw more than 2,000 people and 150 vendors engaged in tech-based panel discussions, breakout sessions, STEM demonstrations and exhibit hall collaboration at the Charleston Area Convention Center. (U.S. Navy photo by Joe Bullinger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 14:53
    Photo ID: 8807835
    VIRIN: 241212-N-GB257-1035
    Resolution: 7537x5227
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: N. CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit [Image 40 of 40], by Joseph Bullinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit
    NIWC Atlantic Drives Rapid Collaboration at Eastern Defense Summit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download