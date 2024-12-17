Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

It's a battle of brawn and camaraderie as Irwin Army Community Hospital staff members go head-to-head in a tug-of-war showdown! Teams lock horns and test their strength in this ultimate test of teamwork and willpower at the hospital’s Organizational Day on Aug. 9, 2024. Held to foster camaraderie and boost morale, the event brought staff together for games and sports activities, emphasizing teamwork and resilience. By setting aside time to celebrate and strengthen bonds, IACH reinforces its ability to provide exceptional care and support the mission of readiness for the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley community.