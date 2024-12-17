Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAMRU INDO PACIFIC and WRAIR-AFRIMS Discuss Ongoing and Future Work [Image 2 of 2]

    NAMRU INDO PACIFIC and WRAIR-AFRIMS Discuss Ongoing and Future Work

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    12.09.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Medical Research Command

    BANGKOK (Dec. 9, 2024) Capt. Nicholas Martin (right), commanding officer, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) INDO PACIFIC, and Col. Matthew Levine, director, Walter Reed Army Institute of Research-Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences (WRAIR-AFRIMS) discuss ongoing research work during an annual meeting. Representatives of NAMRU INDO PACIFIC and WRAIR-AFRIMS discussed ongoing projects, and future collaboration opportunities. NAMRU INDO PACIFIC, part of Navy Medicine Research and Development, conducts research in cooperation with host nations in Australia, Korea, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam to improve global health, ensure military force health protection and address infectious diseases such as malaria, dengue fever virus and gastro-intestinal pathogens. (Courtesy photo/Released)

    Navy Medicine
    NMRC
    NMR&D
    ThisIsNavyMedicine
    Naval Medical Research Command

