Video equipment sits on a classroom table during a video surveillance for drug and border investigations course at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 4th, 2024. Students learned camcorder basics with hands-on exercises to enhance video evidence skills for drug enforcement, terrorism, auto theft and more. These courses are offered through Midwest Counterdrug Training Center at no cost to students, law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations involved in the fight against substance abuse.

(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)