    Midwest Counterdrug Training Center [Image 4 of 5]

    Midwest Counterdrug Training Center

    JOHNSTON, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt 

    Iowa Counterdrug Task Force

    Sgt. Cecelia Torres, a military policeman with 186th Military Police Company, answers questions during a classroom exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 4th, 2024. During the video surveillance for drug and border investigations course, students were encouraged to test different audio and recording devices to enhance video evidence for drug enforcement, terrorism and more. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt) [This photo was edited for CUI using blur]

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 11:48
    Photo ID: 8805190
    VIRIN: 241204-Z-FQ788-1005
    Resolution: 6291x4194
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: JOHNSTON, IOWA, US
    Counterdrug Task Force
    Counterdrug
    midwest counterdrug training center

