midwest counterdrug training center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. Cecelia Torres, a military policeman with 186th Military Police Company, answers questions during a classroom exercise at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 4th, 2024. During the video surveillance for drug and border investigations course, students were encouraged to test different audio and recording devices to enhance video evidence for drug enforcement, terrorism and more. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt) [This photo was edited for CUI using blur]