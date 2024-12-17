Chris Knowles, a civilian instructor with Midwest Counterdrug Training Center, tightens a lens filter onto a student’s camcorder at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa, on December 4th, 2024. After each practical exercise, Knowels reviewed video footage to give constructive feedback, mitigating training gaps and increasing counterdrug expertise to build safe and strong communities across the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt) [This photo was edited for CUI using blur]
