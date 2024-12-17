A law enforcement officer records a notional drug transaction during a video surveillance for drug and border investigations course in Johnston, Iowa, on December 4th, 2024. Students learned video basics with hands-on exercises to gather quality evidence for a stronger . These courses are offered through Midwest Counterdrug Training Center at no cost to students, law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations involved in the fight against substance abuse. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2024 11:48
|Photo ID:
|8805188
|VIRIN:
|241204-Z-FQ788-1002
|Resolution:
|5775x3850
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|JOHNSTON, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
