A law enforcement officer records a notional drug transaction during a video surveillance for drug and border investigations course in Johnston, Iowa, on December 4th, 2024. Students learned video basics with hands-on exercises to gather quality evidence for a stronger . These courses are offered through Midwest Counterdrug Training Center at no cost to students, law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations involved in the fight against substance abuse. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katharine Schmidt)