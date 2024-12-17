Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mogadishu Ceremony holding graphic [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mogadishu Ceremony holding graphic

    FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    This graphic is used as a holding place until the livestream begins for the Mogadishu Remembrance Ceremony on Fort Novosel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.17.2024 11:28
    Photo ID: 8805184
    VIRIN: 240927-A-SR274-9354
    Resolution: 5000x2625
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mogadishu Ceremony holding graphic [Image 2 of 2], by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Newcomers Welcome Video Graphic
    Mogadishu Ceremony holding graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Fort Novosel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download