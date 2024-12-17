Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Search and Rescue training. [Image 8 of 8]

    Coast Guard Search and Rescue training.

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan Alcaniz 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Coast Guard Machinery Technician 2nd Class Daniel Valdes rides on the back deck of a 45-foot Response Boat after search and rescue training at Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, July 16, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard performs basket and hoisting training with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter twice weekly to ensure competency during possible search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)

    Joint Base Charleston
    Charleston Harbor
    USCG Station Charleston
    Jordan-Alcañiz

