Coast Guard Search and Rescue training.

U.S. Coast Guard Machinery Technician 2nd Class Daniel Valdes rides on the back deck of a 45-foot Response Boat after search and rescue training at Charleston Harbor, South Carolina, July 16, 2024. The U.S. Coast Guard performs basket and hoisting training with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter twice weekly to ensure competency during possible search and rescue missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adriana Jordan-Alcaniz)