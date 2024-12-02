Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Topeka Homeport Change [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Topeka Homeport Change

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) arrives to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, after completing a change of homeport from Pearl Harbor, Dec. 12, 2024. Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply, and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph Paolucci)

    Homeport
    Submariner
    Navy
    Submarine

