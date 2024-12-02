USS Topeka Homeport Change

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Topeka (SSN 754) arrives to Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Bremerton, Washington, after completing a change of homeport from Pearl Harbor, Dec. 12, 2024. Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 exercises administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply, and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph Paolucci)
