10th AAMDC air defenders max the ACFT deadlift

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army air defenders perform the deadlift during the Army Combat Fitness Test Dec. 12 in Sembach, Germany. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

