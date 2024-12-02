Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

10th AAMDC air defenders max the ACFT deadlift



U.S. Army air defenders perform the deadlift during the Army Combat Fitness Test Dec. 12 in Sembach, Germany. The Army Combat Fitness Test is the assessment for the physical domain of the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness System (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).