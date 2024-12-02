Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st IBCT soldiers participate in the GAFPB [Image 1 of 4]

    41st IBCT soldiers participate in the GAFPB

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with assigned to Regional Command - East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, participate in the marksmanship portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event, also known as GAFPB, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 14, 2024. The GAFPB is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of Germany, and tests soldiers in multiple different events including pistol qualification, swimming, basic fitness, and ruck marching. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)

    This work, 41st IBCT soldiers participate in the GAFPB [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Cheryl Madolev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    41IBCT
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO

