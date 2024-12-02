41st IBCT soldiers participate in the GAFPB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with assigned to Regional Command - East of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission, also known as KFOR, participate in the marksmanship portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge event, also known as GAFPB, at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Dec. 14, 2024. The GAFPB is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of Germany, and tests soldiers in multiple different events including pistol qualification, swimming, basic fitness, and ruck marching. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev)