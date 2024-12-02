Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-262 (Rein.) conducts Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise [Image 11 of 13]

    VMM-262 (Rein.) conducts Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, establish a fueling site during a forward arming and refueling point exercise on Landing Zone Dodo at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2024. A FARP is a multi-discipline operation that increases the speed of maneuver for aerial operations, utilizing expeditionary advanced base operations, enhancing strike capabilities by decreasing the distance required for refueling and rearming while increasing the range of combined-joint all domain operation capabilities. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps' only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible force ready to perform a wide-range of military operations across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 19:24
    Photo ID: 8801736
    VIRIN: 241209-M-MH864-1249
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.04 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, VMM-262 (Rein.) conducts Forward Arming and Refueling Point exercise [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FARP
    INDOPACIFIC
    UH-1Y Venom
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    AH-1Z Viper
    VMM-262 (Rein.)

