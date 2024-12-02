Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE collects waterway debris from Lake Lure [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE collects waterway debris from Lake Lure

    LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Nayelli Guerrero 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Contractors working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers collect waterway debris from Lake Lure, North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.15.2024 09:25
    Photo ID: 8801339
    VIRIN: 241214-A-FU271-1033
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE collects waterway debris from Lake Lure [Image 7 of 7], by Nayelli Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE collects waterway debris from Lake Lure
    USACE collects waterway debris from Lake Lure
    USACE collects waterway debris from Lake Lure
    USACE collects waterway debris from Lake Lure
    USACE collects waterway debris from Lake Lure
    USACE collects waterway debris from Lake Lure
    USACE collects waterway debris from Lake Lure

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    north carolina
    USACE
    HELENE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download