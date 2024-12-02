Date Taken: 12.14.2024 Date Posted: 12.15.2024 09:25 Photo ID: 8801339 VIRIN: 241214-A-FU271-1033 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.99 MB Location: LAKE LURE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USACE collects waterway debris from Lake Lure [Image 7 of 7], by Nayelli Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.