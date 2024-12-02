USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pistol qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Christopher Williams, executive officer of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), fires an M18 Service pistol during a small arms qualification course, December 13, 2024. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)