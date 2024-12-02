Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    125th Army Navy Game 2024

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    125th Army Navy Game 2024

    LANDOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Martin 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    A U.S. Army Golden Knight demonstration parachutist descends to the Northwest Stadium field with a Maryland flag streaming from his parachute during the opening ceremony for the 125th Army Navy football game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 15:21
    Photo ID: 8800770
    VIRIN: 241214-A-JM103-4236
    Resolution: 1904x1830
    Size: 983.81 KB
    Location: LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Army Navy Game 2024, by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMYNAVY2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download