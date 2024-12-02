A U.S. Army Golden Knight demonstration parachutist descends to the Northwest Stadium field with a Maryland flag streaming from his parachute during the opening ceremony for the 125th Army Navy football game in Landover, Md., Dec. 14, 2024 (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Martin)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 15:21
|Photo ID:
|8800770
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-JM103-4236
|Resolution:
|1904x1830
|Size:
|983.81 KB
|Location:
|LANDOVER, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th Army Navy Game 2024, by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.