    80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge [Image 6 of 6]

    80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge

    HAMM, LUXEMBOURG

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    Military Police from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade fired the 21-gun salute with cannons for the 80th Anniversary Ceremony of the Battle of the Bulge on 14 December 2024 at Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial in Hamm, Luxembourg.

