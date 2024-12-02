80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge

Military Police from the 529th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Company, 18th Military Police Brigade fired the 21-gun salute with cannons for the 80th Anniversary Ceremony of the Battle of the Bulge on 14 December 2024 at Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial in Hamm, Luxembourg.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2024 12:40
|Photo ID:
|8800641
|VIRIN:
|241214-A-PT551-4367
|Resolution:
|7142x2857
|Size:
|6.24 MB
|Location:
|HAMM, LU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
