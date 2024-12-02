USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts RAS with USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO 206)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The John Lewis-class replenishment oiler USNS Harvey Milk (T-AO-206), center, conducts a replenishment at sea with the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), left, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Ross (DDG 71), December 13, 2024. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. USS Gerald R. Ford is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Orlosky)