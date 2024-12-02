Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 51st Communications Squadron brief members of the Philippine Air Force during a subject matter expert exchange at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 11, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Forces are participating in a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, enabling combined and joint force commanders to rapidly deploy forces across the region to maintain operational readiness, resilience, and initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
