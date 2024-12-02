Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines [Image 18 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to 51st Communications Squadron brief members of the Philippine Air Force during a subject matter expert exchange at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Dec. 11, 2024. The U.S. and Philippine Air Forces are participating in a Dynamic Force Employment exercise, enabling combined and joint force commanders to rapidly deploy forces across the region to maintain operational readiness, resilience, and initiative. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 20:19
    Photo ID: 8800153
    VIRIN: 241211-F-PT849-2051
    Resolution: 5404x3040
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines
    Dynamic Force Employment exercise continues in the Philippines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Philippines
    51FW
    A-10
    DFE
    pacafdfe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download