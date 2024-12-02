Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. Returns to Pearl Harbor [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. Returns to Pearl Harbor

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Chris Williamson          

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR (Dec. 12, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121) returns to its homeport of Pearl Harbor while friends and family members wave. Frank E. Petersen Jr., assigned to Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group as integrated air and missile defense warfare commander, was underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chris Williamson)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 16:24
    Photo ID: 8799756
    VIRIN: 241212-N-JH293-1018
    Resolution: 6607x4497
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
    This work, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. Returns to Pearl Harbor [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

