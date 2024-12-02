NMRTC Fort Belvoir Celebrates Officers of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Please join us in celebrating NMRTC Fort Belvoir's Officers of the Year for 2024:



JUNIOR OFFICER OF THE YEAR: LT Phillip Scarbrough

SENIOR OFFICER OF THE YEAR: LCDR Brittany Haden



Their exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and outstanding performance exemplify the highest standards of excellence. BZ!