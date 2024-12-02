Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Fort Belvoir Celebrates Officers of the Year

    NMRTC Fort Belvoir Celebrates Officers of the Year

    UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Lt. Jenimarie Archer 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command, Fort Belvoir

    Please join us in celebrating NMRTC Fort Belvoir's Officers of the Year for 2024:

    JUNIOR OFFICER OF THE YEAR: LT Phillip Scarbrough
    SENIOR OFFICER OF THE YEAR: LCDR Brittany Haden

    Their exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and outstanding performance exemplify the highest standards of excellence. BZ!

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 16:21
    Photo ID: 8799752
    VIRIN: 241210-N-NJ331-4914
    Resolution: 3632x2433
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: US
    This work, NMRTC Fort Belvoir Celebrates Officers of the Year, by LT Jenimarie Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

