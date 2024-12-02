NMRTC Fort Belvoir Celebrates Officers of the Year

Please join us in celebrating NMRTC Fort Belvoir's Officers of the Year for 2024:
JUNIOR OFFICER OF THE YEAR: LT Phillip Scarbrough
SENIOR OFFICER OF THE YEAR: LCDR Brittany Haden
Their exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and outstanding performance exemplify the highest standards of excellence. BZ!
