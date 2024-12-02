USNS Seay Returns to Shore in Florida

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USNS Sgt. William W. Seay is staged for offloading Dec. 9 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. While completing a tour in support of maritime prepositioning forces, the cargo ship supported Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise in August. According to Military Sealift Command, in-person and at-sea engagements enhanced collaboration among 21 Indo-Pacific Allies and focused on the shared maritime security challenges of the region. SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to strengthen cooperation among Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support toward a common goal of addressing crises, contingencies and illegal activities in the maritime domain with standardized tactics, techniques and procedures.