Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNS Seay Returns to Shore in Florida [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USNS Seay Returns to Shore in Florida

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Nicholas Martinez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    USNS Sgt. William W. Seay is staged for offloading Dec. 9 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. While completing a tour in support of maritime prepositioning forces, the cargo ship supported Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise in August. According to Military Sealift Command, in-person and at-sea engagements enhanced collaboration among 21 Indo-Pacific Allies and focused on the shared maritime security challenges of the region. SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to strengthen cooperation among Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support toward a common goal of addressing crises, contingencies and illegal activities in the maritime domain with standardized tactics, techniques and procedures.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 16:02
    Photo ID: 8799652
    VIRIN: 241209-M-TC037-1001
    Resolution: 5956x3350
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Seay Returns to Shore in Florida [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Nicholas Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USNS Seay Returns to Shore in Florida
    USNS Seay Returns to Shore in Florida

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Marines
    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download