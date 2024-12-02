Date Taken: 12.27.1944 Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:47 Photo ID: 8799427 VIRIN: 441227-Z-WW085-1001 Resolution: 606x998 Size: 379.79 KB Location: BE

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The 28th Infantry Division in the Battle of the Bulge [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.