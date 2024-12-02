Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 28th Infantry Division in the Battle of the Bulge [Image 5 of 5]

    The 28th Infantry Division in the Battle of the Bulge

    BELGIUM

    12.27.1944

    Members of the 28th Infantry Division's 109th Infantry Regiment in Belgium on Dec. 27, 1944, during the Battle of the Bulge. (U.S. Army photo)

    Date Taken: 12.27.1944
    Date Posted: 12.13.2024 14:47
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Battle of the Bulge
    WWII
    28th ID

