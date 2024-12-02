Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Spotlight: Mikaela Altis

    DHA Spotlight: Mikaela Altis

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Physician Assistant Mikaela Altis was working as a PA for the federal government in Oklahoma when she learned about a job opportunity in the Defense Health Agency at Munson Army Health Center on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. She said that Munson was a great fit because she enjoys caring for families and it is closer to family.

    To learn more about career opportunities in the Defense Health Agency visit USAJobs.gov and search keyword "Military Treatment Facilities under DHA"

    DHA Spotlight: Mikaela Altis

