DHA Spotlight: Mikaela Altis

Physician Assistant Mikaela Altis was working as a PA for the federal government in Oklahoma when she learned about a job opportunity in the Defense Health Agency at Munson Army Health Center on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. She said that Munson was a great fit because she enjoys caring for families and it is closer to family.



To learn more about career opportunities in the Defense Health Agency visit USAJobs.gov and search keyword "Military Treatment Facilities under DHA"