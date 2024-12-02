Seabees from NMCB-3 Ensure Precision for Upcoming Project in Okinawa

OKINAWA, Japan (Dec. 10, 2024) – Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 review blueprints and take precise measurements in preparation for an upcoming construction project. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, executing high-quality construction operations, activities, and investments. The battalion remains capable at the unit-of-action level to support major combat operations in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility, including efficient airfield, waterfront, and advanced base construction. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Austin Ingram)
|12.10.2024
|12.12.2024 18:51
|8797596
|241210-N-VH871-1123
|5364x3817
|4.41 MB
|OKINAWA, JP
|5
|0
