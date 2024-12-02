Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79) DEPARTS ROTA, SPAIN [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79) DEPARTS ROTA, SPAIN

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    241210-N-FS061-1101
    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – (Dec. 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) assist with sea and anchor detail as the ship departs Naval Station Rota, Spain for a patrol, Dec. 11, 2024. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 15:42
    Photo ID: 8797255
    VIRIN: 241210-N-FS061-1101
    Resolution: 5009x3339
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79) DEPARTS ROTA, SPAIN [Image 2 of 2], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79) DEPARTS ROTA, SPAIN
    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79) DEPARTS ROTA, SPAIN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SIXTH FLEET
    FDNF-E
    PHOENIXES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download