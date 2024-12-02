USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79) DEPARTS ROTA, SPAIN

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain – (Dec. 11, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) assist with sea and anchor detail as the ship departs Naval Station Rota, Spain for a patrol, Dec. 11, 2024. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)