Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Snowball Express at Norfolk International Airport [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Snowball Express at Norfolk International Airport

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rajah Lee Thornton 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    241212-N-FF561-1129 Norfolk, Virginia – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), assist a family returning from the Snowball Express trip at Norfolk International Airport, Dec. 11, 2024. The Snowball Express, funded by the Gary Sinise Foundation, sends families of fallen service members to Disney World to bond and strengthen relationships with other Gold Star families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rajah Lee Thornton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 13:49
    Photo ID: 8796963
    VIRIN: 241212-N-FF561-1129
    Resolution: 3947x2819
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snowball Express at Norfolk International Airport [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Rajah Lee Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Snowball Express at Norfolk International Airport
    Snowball Express at Norfolk International Airport
    Snowball Express at Norfolk International Airport
    Snowball Express at Norfolk International Airport
    Snowball Express at Norfolk International Airport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    Navy
    RCOH
    USS John C. Stennis
    Snow Ball Express
    Norofolk International Airport

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download