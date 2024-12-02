241212-N-FF561-1129 Norfolk, Virginia – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), assist a family returning from the Snowball Express trip at Norfolk International Airport, Dec. 11, 2024. The Snowball Express, funded by the Gary Sinise Foundation, sends families of fallen service members to Disney World to bond and strengthen relationships with other Gold Star families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rajah Lee Thornton)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 13:49
|Photo ID:
|8796963
|VIRIN:
|241212-N-FF561-1129
|Resolution:
|3947x2819
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snowball Express at Norfolk International Airport [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Rajah Lee Thornton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.