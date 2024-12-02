Snowball Express at Norfolk International Airport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241212-N-FF561-1129 Norfolk, Virginia – U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), assist a family returning from the Snowball Express trip at Norfolk International Airport, Dec. 11, 2024. The Snowball Express, funded by the Gary Sinise Foundation, sends families of fallen service members to Disney World to bond and strengthen relationships with other Gold Star families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rajah Lee Thornton)