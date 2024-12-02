LS2 Santiago frocking

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Luiz Santiago was frocked to the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class by Captain Roger Dube, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Navy Reserve Commanding Officer, at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, December 6, 2024

    LS2 Santiago also received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his efforts in creating the Reservist Support Request software application. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 13:29
    Photo ID: 8796942
    VIRIN: 241206-N-N1901-1006
    Resolution: 577x960
    Size: 404.36 KB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
