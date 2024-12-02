LS2 Santiago frocking

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Logistics Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Luiz Santiago was frocked to the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class by Captain Roger Dube, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Navy Reserve Commanding Officer, at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, December 6, 2024



LS2 Santiago also received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his efforts in creating the Reservist Support Request software application. (Courtesy photo)