Oregon Guard Snipers Compete in National Championship

Sgt. Dakota Hodges, left, carrying an M110 rifle, and Staff Sgt. Coertlandt Bauer with his Mark 22 Advanced Sniper Rifle, move between firing positions during the Winston P. Wilson Sniper Championship at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, Dec. 10, 2024. The Oregon Army National Guard sniper team from 3rd Battalion, 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team employed multiple weapons systems throughout the competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs)