Galveston District Celebrates Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project Groundbreaking

    BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    The Honorable Jaime Pinkham, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, speaks at the Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project Groundbreaking at the Port of Brownsville, Texas, Dec. 6, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, non-federal partner the Port of Brownsville, and NextDecade, LLC, celebrated the groundbreaking for phase two of the project. This project is one of four nationwide Public-Private Partnerships (P3) announced by the White House in June 2019. The project will deepen the Port of Brownsville Ship Channel from 42 to 52 feet and will facilitate increased cargo movements, reduce transit times, and increase the channel’s operational safety. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh.

    VIRIN: 241206-A-ZS026-1065
