    MILSTAR satellite sits atop trestle structure [Image 2 of 2]

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    MILSTAR satellite sits atop trestle structure, Dec. 9, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. This satellite is a part of the NC3 Weapon System and strengthens the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command’s ability to execute USSTRATCOM missions, delivering critical real-time data and supporting Joint All Domain Command and Control initiatives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

