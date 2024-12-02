Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MILSTAR satellite sits atop trestle structure, Dec. 9, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. This satellite is a part of the NC3 Weapon System and strengthens the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command’s ability to execute USSTRATCOM missions, delivering critical real-time data and supporting Joint All Domain Command and Control initiatives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)