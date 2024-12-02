MILSTAR satellite sits atop trestle structure, Dec. 9, on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M. This satellite is a part of the NC3 Weapon System and strengthens the U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command’s ability to execute USSTRATCOM missions, delivering critical real-time data and supporting Joint All Domain Command and Control initiatives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
12.08.2024
12.11.2024
|8794307
|241209-F-BX440-1020
|6015x4002
|3.62 MB
KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|1
|0
