Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Pope Highlight: Michael Sydnor

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Pope Highlight: Michael Sydnor

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group

    TEAM POPE HIGHLIGHT: This #TeamPopeHighlight features Michael Sydnor, DUTY TITLE. Sydnor has served #TeamPope for more than 27 years. During his Active Duty years, he was here from 1997 to 2005. After is retirement in 2005, the opportunity to continue serving in a civil service capacity arose, and he has been here ever since. As the chief of group plans and operations, the ever-busy Sydnor has been innovating processes and modernizing programs all along the way.

    He transitioned Pope’s initial Operational Security (OPSEC) orientation brief from an archaic system, created a survey to help identify and mitigate significant OPSEC concerns around the installation, and identified the need for more secure communications for Task Force Gryphon to support the Immediate Response Force to name a few accomplishments. These actions and more led Sydnor to winning the Category III Outstanding OPSEC Civilian in 2023 for the Air Force.

    Hobbies: Gun and car enthusiast
    Hometown: Danville, Va.
    Reason for Joining: fulfilling a dream

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 10:22
    Photo ID: 8794106
    VIRIN: 241203-F-FY024-1013
    Resolution: 5186x3153
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: DANVILLE, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Pope Highlight: Michael Sydnor, by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Team Pope Highlight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download