Team Pope Highlight: Michael Sydnor

TEAM POPE HIGHLIGHT: This #TeamPopeHighlight features Michael Sydnor, DUTY TITLE. Sydnor has served #TeamPope for more than 27 years. During his Active Duty years, he was here from 1997 to 2005. After is retirement in 2005, the opportunity to continue serving in a civil service capacity arose, and he has been here ever since. As the chief of group plans and operations, the ever-busy Sydnor has been innovating processes and modernizing programs all along the way.



He transitioned Pope’s initial Operational Security (OPSEC) orientation brief from an archaic system, created a survey to help identify and mitigate significant OPSEC concerns around the installation, and identified the need for more secure communications for Task Force Gryphon to support the Immediate Response Force to name a few accomplishments. These actions and more led Sydnor to winning the Category III Outstanding OPSEC Civilian in 2023 for the Air Force.



Hobbies: Gun and car enthusiast

Hometown: Danville, Va.

Reason for Joining: fulfilling a dream