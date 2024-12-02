Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Private Organization Round-Up [Image 7 of 8]

    Incirlik Private Organization Round-Up

    ADANA, TURKEY

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force members assigned to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, browse booths showcasing different private organizations around the base during a private organization rodeo, Dec. 6, 2024. The event highlighted the different ways that are available to get involved with during a tour to Incirlik. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 05:22
    Photo ID: 8793577
    VIRIN: 241206-F-HA049-1008
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.05 MB
    Location: ADANA, TR
    volunteer
    Incirlik
    private orgs

