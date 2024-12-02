Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    241208-N-FG645-1031 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 8, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Ray Cangiano, from Jersey City, N.J., sands a pintle hook aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship carrier of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 19:38
    Photo ID: 8793030
    VIRIN: 241208-N-FG645-1031
    Resolution: 2507x2150
    Size: 872.02 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln
    CVN 72
    Carrier Strike Group Three
    U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations

