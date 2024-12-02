Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    182nd Airlift Wing Career Fair [Image 11 of 11]

    182nd Airlift Wing Career Fair

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Ballard, Commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, speaks to civilian students during a career fair at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Oct. 22, 2024. The career fair, hosted by the 182nd Airlift Wing, gave high school and college students the opportunity to talk to Airmen across different Air Force career fields. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)

