U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Ballard, Commander of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, speaks to civilian students during a career fair at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Oct. 22, 2024. The career fair, hosted by the 182nd Airlift Wing, gave high school and college students the opportunity to talk to Airmen across different Air Force career fields. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 12:11
|Photo ID:
|8791973
|VIRIN:
|241022-Z-WA953-2029
|Resolution:
|5985x3995
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 182nd Airlift Wing Career Fair [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.