SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 28, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) man the lines as they arrive at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 07:44
|Photo ID:
|8791325
|VIRIN:
|241128-N-AP071-1035
|Location:
|GR
This work, USS The Sullivans Arrives in Souda Bay [Image 7 of 7], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS