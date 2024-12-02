USS The Sullivans Arrives in Souda Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 28, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) man the lines as they arrive at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)