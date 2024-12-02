Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS The Sullivans Arrives in Souda Bay [Image 7 of 7]

    USS The Sullivans Arrives in Souda Bay

    GREECE

    11.27.2024

    Photo by Seaman Whitten Helton 

    USS The Sullivans (DDG 68)

    SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 28, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) man the lines as they arrive at U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay. USS The Sullivans is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Whitten Helton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS The Sullivans Arrives in Souda Bay [Image 7 of 7], by SN Whitten Helton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

