3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy Medaris, commander of 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, addresses his Troopers after a squadron wide competition at 2CR Memorial Field, Rose Barracks, Germany, Dec. 05, 2024. The 3/2CR competition, consisting of a stress shoot lane, vehicle recovery, urban operations and pugil sticks bouts was held to increase cohesion and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)