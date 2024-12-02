3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy Medaris, commander of 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, addresses his Troopers after a squadron wide competition at 2CR Memorial Field, Rose Barracks, Germany, Dec. 05, 2024. The 3/2CR competition, consisting of a stress shoot lane, vehicle recovery, urban operations and pugil sticks bouts was held to increase cohesion and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 04:28
|Photo ID:
|8791023
|VIRIN:
|241205-A-DT978-1200
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|39.73 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
