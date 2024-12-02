Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout [Image 28 of 28]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Kevin Payne  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy Medaris, commander of 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, addresses his Troopers after a squadron wide competition at 2CR Memorial Field, Rose Barracks, Germany, Dec. 05, 2024. The 3/2CR competition, consisting of a stress shoot lane, vehicle recovery, urban operations and pugil sticks bouts was held to increase cohesion and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 04:28
    Photo ID: 8791023
    VIRIN: 241205-A-DT978-1200
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 39.73 MB
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout [Image 28 of 28], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout
    3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Pugil Stick Bout

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    V-Corps
    StrongerTogether
    ToujoursPret

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download