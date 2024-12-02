U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape specialists with the 22nd Training Squadron treat a patient’s wounds during the Wilderness First Aid exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Nov. 14, 2024. The week-long medical exercise culminated with a scenario covering basic emergency medicine topics such as airway management, breathing emergencies, circulatory problems, and environmental concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 18:10
|Photo ID:
|8790442
|VIRIN:
|141124-F-YL237-1173
|Resolution:
|5620x3739
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd TRS Medical Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.