22nd TRS Medical Exercise

U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape specialists with the 22nd Training Squadron treat a patient’s wounds during the Wilderness First Aid exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Nov. 14, 2024. The week-long medical exercise culminated with a scenario covering basic emergency medicine topics such as airway management, breathing emergencies, circulatory problems, and environmental concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)