    22nd TRS Medical Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    22nd TRS Medical Exercise

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza 

    336th Training Support Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape specialists with the 22nd Training Squadron treat a patient’s wounds during the Wilderness First Aid exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Wash., Nov. 14, 2024. The week-long medical exercise culminated with a scenario covering basic emergency medicine topics such as airway management, breathing emergencies, circulatory problems, and environmental concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephanie Orta Carranza)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 18:10
    Photo ID: 8790442
    VIRIN: 141124-F-YL237-1173
    Resolution: 5620x3739
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, 22nd TRS Medical Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephanie Orta Carranza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SERE
    Fairchild AFB
    Medical Exercise

