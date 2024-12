Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A recreational vessel burns after it caught fire near Duwamish Head Light in Elliot Bay, Washington, Dec. 8, 2024. Boat crews from Coast Guard Station Seattle, Seattle Fire, the Washington State Ferry Vessel Chimacum, and several Good Samaritans assisted with the response to the fire. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Tracy)