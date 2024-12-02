On the Fort Dix Range Complex these Marines are from the 2BN 25 USMC. This Reserve Marine is an infantry battalion Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY and has units located throughout the Mid-Atlantic States. They were conducting a Mortar Live Fire training firing in 3 groups on MFP6 with targeting on the impact area off of Range 59c. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 08:22
|Photo ID:
|8789041
|VIRIN:
|961210-O-BC272-7741
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JB MDL – 2BN 25 USMC – Fort Dix MFP6 Mortar Live Fire – 6 Dec 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS