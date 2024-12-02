JB MDL – 2BN 25 USMC – Range 59c Anti Armor Training – 6 Dec 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On a cold day here on the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 59c these Marines are from the 2BN 25 USMC. This Reserve Marine Unit is an infantry battalion Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY and has units located throughout the Mid-Atlantic States. They were conducting Anti Armor Training using heavy weapons, MK19 / 40 mil. (Images provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Kevin McDevitt)