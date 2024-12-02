Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    379th EFSS hosts First Friday Holiday celebration [Image 6 of 7]

    379th EFSS hosts First Friday Holiday celebration

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, hosts a First Friday Christmas celebration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 6, 2024. During the event, “T-wall” murals were revealed, a Christmas tree was lit and the band Pop Rocks performed. (U.S. Air Force photo)

