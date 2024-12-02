379th EFSS hosts First Friday Holiday celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, hosts a First Friday Christmas celebration within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 6, 2024. During the event, “T-wall” murals were revealed, a Christmas tree was lit and the band Pop Rocks performed. (U.S. Air Force photo)