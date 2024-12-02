Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The "Pacific" Forum

    The "Pacific" Forum 

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Jon Seda, right, an American actor who played as John Basilone in “The Pacific,” speaks to U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific during a visit to MARFORPAC on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. Jon Seda and Tim Gray, the president of the World War II foundation, hosted a forum for Marines and civilians to ask questions about the series and learn about the impact it’s made in support of WWII veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)

    TAGS

    Memorial
    The Pacific
    WWII
    Marines
    Tim Gray
    Jon Seda

