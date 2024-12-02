The “Pacific” Forum 

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jon Seda, right, an American actor who played as John Basilone in “The Pacific,” speaks to U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific during a visit to MARFORPAC on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Dec. 6, 2024. Jon Seda and Tim Gray, the president of the World War II foundation, hosted a forum for Marines and civilians to ask questions about the series and learn about the impact it’s made in support of WWII veterans. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Matthew Benfield)