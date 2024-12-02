Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Second Annual Guardian Arena Day 1 [Image 7 of 7]

    Second Annual Guardian Arena Day 1

    CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Guardian Arena participants celebrate following an Ironskrike Challenge at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 8, 2024. The Ironstrike Challenge is one of many physical and cognitive challenges teams competed in over the course of 48 hours. Thirty-five teams, comprised of United States Space Force Guardians, United States Air Force Airmen, civilians, and representatives from our international allies and partners, participated in the world’s largest Space Force exercise. The second annual Guardian Arena competition provided the opportunity to emphasize the continuous importance of cultivating a combat-ready mindset, link military and civilian space enterprises, and instill esprit de corps with an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Ideals. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 21:10
    Photo ID: 8788606
    VIRIN: 241208-X-IA158-1379
    Resolution: 5450x3633
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Second Annual Guardian Arena Day 1 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    USSF
    Space Force
    CCSFS
    Guardian Arena
    Guardian Arena 24

