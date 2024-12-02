Second Annual Guardian Arena Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardian Arena participants celebrate following an Ironskrike Challenge at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Dec. 8, 2024. The Ironstrike Challenge is one of many physical and cognitive challenges teams competed in over the course of 48 hours. Thirty-five teams, comprised of United States Space Force Guardians, United States Air Force Airmen, civilians, and representatives from our international allies and partners, participated in the world’s largest Space Force exercise. The second annual Guardian Arena competition provided the opportunity to emphasize the continuous importance of cultivating a combat-ready mindset, link military and civilian space enterprises, and instill esprit de corps with an opportunity to operationalize the Guardian Ideals. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)