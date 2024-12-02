Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OCD24: 5AF, JASDF Deputy Commanders visits OCD

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    OCD24: 5AF, JASDF Deputy Commanders visits OCD

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Air Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Shoji Sagawa, Air Support Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Schutte, Fifth Air Force deputy commander from Yokota Air Base, Japan, pose for a picture during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 8, 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 17:35
    Photo ID: 8788295
    VIRIN: 241208-F-PJ020-1166
    Resolution: 2447x3671
    Size: 565.84 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OCD24: 5AF, JASDF Deputy Commanders visits OCD, by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    HADR
    C-130
    INDOPACOM
    OperationChristmasDrop
    OCD24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download