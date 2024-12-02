OCD24: 5AF, JASDF Deputy Commanders visits OCD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Air Self Defense Force Maj. Gen. Shoji Sagawa, Air Support Command deputy commander, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. John Schutte, Fifth Air Force deputy commander from Yokota Air Base, Japan, pose for a picture during Operation Christmas Drop 2024 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 8, 2024. Service members from the U.S., Japan, Australia, Canada, and South Korea worked together to execute this multinational mission, strengthening regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)