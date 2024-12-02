Change of Command, 169th ASOS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The change of command ceremony for the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS), Illinois Air National Guard, in which U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Day assumed command of the squadron at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 8, 2024. The ASOS will be a crucial component to the newly forming contingency response group at the 182nd. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)