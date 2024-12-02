Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command, 169th ASOS [Image 2 of 3]

    Change of Command, 169th ASOS

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    The change of command ceremony for the 169th Air Support Operations Squadron (ASOS), Illinois Air National Guard, in which U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Day assumed command of the squadron at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, Dec. 8, 2024. The ASOS will be a crucial component to the newly forming contingency response group at the 182nd. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Jay Grabiec)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8788274
    VIRIN: 241208-Z-TJ041-1011
    Resolution: 5226x3477
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command, 169th ASOS [Image 3 of 3], by 2nd Lt. Jason Grabiec, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CRG
    Air National Guard
    Peoria
    Air Force
    change of command
    John Day

