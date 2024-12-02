Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE begins testing sediment reduction system in North Carolina

    USACE begins testing sediment reduction system in North Carolina

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A dissolved air flotation system is being installed as a part of a turbidity reduction system at the North Fork Water Treatment Plant near Asheville, North Carolina Dec. 5.

    USACE is working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water to the community by reducing the amount of turbidity, or sediment, within the reservoir.

    The Corps of Engineers is working in partnership with local, state and federal agencies, to include the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in response to the historic flooding from Hurricane Helene. Current efforts include removing debris from the cities of Asheville, Lake Lure and Chimney Rock, North Carolina; Buncombe, Polk and McDowell counties; as well as Lake Lure, North Carolina Arboretum and the Highlands Recreation Area in Macon County. In addition to removing debris. USACE is also working with the city of Asheville and Buncombe County to provide safe drinking water.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.08.2024 08:47
    Photo ID: 8787653
    VIRIN: 241205-A-LI073-1032
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 14.73 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE begins testing sediment reduction system in North Carolina [Image 8 of 8], by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Wilmington District
    Helene24
    HeleneUSACE

